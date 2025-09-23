Odisha government to launch Ro-Pax service in four districts

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to launch Ro-Pax services under the Sagarmala programme in Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Khurda and Puri districts, to offer eco-friendly transport and reduce travel time in these areas.

The roll-on and roll-off vessels would provide a convenient mode of transportation in these districts as several passenger vehicles move through private boats without safety in areas separated by rivers. Passengers also face difficulty in embarking and disembarking from the boats.

Sources said the Ro-Pax services would be launched between Kaninali in Bhadrak district and Talachua in Kendrapara district, and Balugaon in Khurda district and Krushnaprasadgada in Puri district. Two jetties are under construction at a cost of Rs 164 crore, including 50 per cent contribution from the state government.

The Commerce and Transport department has sought proposals from agencies manufacturing roll-on and roll-off vessels for operationalisation of the jetties. Although tenders were floated earlier for such services between Kaninali and Talachua stretch, sources said the government did not find any suitable supplier.

“The government wants to procure state-of-the-art Ro-Pax vessels on a turnkey basis for both the stretches. The agency selected for the purpose must ensure end-to-end execution including preparation of drawings and designs, fabrication/construction and commissioning of the service,” said an official.