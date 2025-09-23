Odisha Information Commission directs Mahanga BDO to pay Rs 20,000 to RTI applicant

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Information Commission has directed the block development officer (BDO) of Mahanga to provide a compensation of Rs 20,000 to an RTI applicant for allegedly failing to furnish information despite repeated notices.

State information commissioner Susanta Kumar Mohanty issued the order on Saturday following two second appeals filed by applicant Tusar Ranjan Samal of Nandakishorepur in Cuttack.

The commissioner observed that the PIO and BDO-cum-first appellate authority (FAA) of Mahanga block had remained absent on all the dates without any intimation despite notice served to them. However, the ADM-cum-FAA at collectorate, Cuttack had sent his written submission, which was taken to the case record.

“The BDO-cum-FAA and the PIO of the Mahanga block office being responsible public servants are expected to exercise due diligence in handling the RTI matters. But they have utterly failed in their duties and responsibility by not only ignoring the notice of the Commission but also causing obstruction in free flow of the information.

The officials’ conduct amounted to harassment of the applicant and reflected a deplorable attitude towards the RTI Act,” the order stated. Mohanty has directed the BDO-cum-FAA to pay the compensation amount only in the bank account of the appellant within a period of 30 days from the date of receipt of this order. The second appeal is, however, allowed with award compensation in favour of the appellant, the order added.