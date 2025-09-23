Odisha's Khimji Dayabhai Co Group launches Brand ‘Arnika’

BHUBANESWAR: The Khimji Dayabhai Co Group unveiled its new brand identity ‘Arnika’ at event in the city recently. With over a century of craftsmanship, trust and tradition, the brand will now be available at a new store in the state capital.

The name and logo of the brand, conceptualised and designed by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, were unveiled by Khimji Dayabhai Co Group CEO Nishit Nanda who led the strategic evolution of the identity. “We didn’t choose Arnika. It chose us. Arnika is not just a brand. It’s a belief, in movement, in meaning, in her,” Nanda said.

Founded in 1936, Khimji Dayabhai Co Group began as a goldsmith enterprise in Baripada, growing into one of India’s most respected jewellery houses. With ‘Arnika’, the group has now moved forward with a vision that bridges timeless heritage with modern progress.

“We didn’t change for the market. We changed for meaning,” said Khimji Dayabhai Co Group managing director Rajendra Nanda.

The launch event, themed ‘Glow with the flow’ featured an immersive Jal Tarang performance, underwater-inspired installations and a reveal of Arnika’s new identity.

Khimji Dayabhai head of marketing Dimple Shah, who led the strategic transformation of the brand, said, “We weren’t just looking for a new name. We were listening to the rhythm of her life. To the way she moves. Arnika speaks of grace and flow; it’s not just a word, it’s a feeling,” Shah said.

Arnika’s debut collection are available in the new store from Monday.