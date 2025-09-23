Odisha's Koraput coffee growers fear spread of destructive Coffee Berry Borer from Andhra Pradesh

KORAPUT: After neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government flagged infestation of Coffee Berry Borer in Araku region, coffee growers of Koraput district are concerned about the possible spread of the foreign pest into their plantations.

The pest, Hypothenemus hampei, was detected in Araku region of Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh, barely 10 km from Odisha border and has already caused extensive damage to coffee crops. The tiny black insect bores into the coffee berry, destroying the seed, reducing both quality and yield.

While the AP government mobilised experts from the Central Coffee Board, Andhra Agricultural University and around 500 personnel from different organisations to control the outbreak, Koraput farmers say no preventive measure has yet been taken on this side of the border.

Farmers from Koraput, Pottangi, Nandapur and Lamtaput blocks have voiced their apprehension. In Kotiaguda village of Padmapur panchayat, where about 50 tribal families grow coffee on 40 acre of land, cultivators said they have been left in the dark.

“We don’t know anything about this pest. The government must act fast to prevent it from spreading to Koraput,” said Gurudev Majhi, a tribal farmer. Another grower, Ruoadhar Majhi, sought immediate preventive steps.