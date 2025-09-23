Orissa HC issues notice over vacancies in public universities

CUTTACK: Acting on a PIL seeking immediate intervention to fill 1,332 teaching posts lying vacant across 15 state-run universities in Odisha, the Orissa High Court has sought response from the government and the institutions on the matter.

The petition, filed by high court advocate Prabir Kumar Das, was taken up for hearing on Monday by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman.

Appearing in person, Das highlighted that no faculty recruitment has taken place in these public universities since 2022, leading to a sharp rise in vacancies that is adversely affecting both teaching and research activities.

The bench, taking serious note of the submissions, issued notices to the state government and registrars of all 15 affected universities, including Utkal University, Ravenshaw University, Shri Jagannath Sanskrit University and Madhusudan Law University.

The matter has been posted for further consideration on November 10, by which time responses all the parties are expected.