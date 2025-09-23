Orissa HC suggests exploring Slice CT scan installation at Sishu Bhawan amid SCBMCH facility constraints

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court, while hearing a matter concerning CT scan facilities at SCBMCH, Cuttack, has asked the state government to explore the feasibility of installing a Slice CT scan machine at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Pediatrics (Sishu Bhawan).

A division bench of Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh passed the order after taking on record affidavits filed by SCBMCH superintendent Prof Goutam Kumar Satpathy and Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd. (OSMCL) managing director Poma Tudu.

The court had earlier directed both officials to clarify why the existing CT scan facility in PPP mode was still operational despite a new machine being ready for installation. In his affidavit dated September 16, Prof Satpathy informed the court that three CT scan machines are currently functional at SCBMCH, two in-house at the Regional Diagnostic Centre and one under PPP mode at the Radiology department.

These machines are handling 200-300 cases daily and the PPP-operated machine is vital due to limited technical manpower. Tudu’s affidavit echoed similar points, citing a committee meeting on September 9 where it was agreed that the PPP model supplements existing resources, especially in reporting and emergencies.

The court noted that the Slice CT scan machine worth Rs 12 crore cannot be installed at SCBMCH due to ongoing redevelopment work. In response, the bench enquired whether the equipment could be installed at Sishu Bhawan, which also refers patients to SCBMCH for scans.