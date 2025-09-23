Over 37,000 cases of crimes against women reported in Odisha in last 14 months, says CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Around 37,611 cases of crimes against women were reported from Odisha between June 2024 and July 2025, informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Assembly on Monday.

In written replies to separate questions from MLAs Arun Kumar Sahoo (BJD) and Sofia Firdous (Congress), Majhi said 2,933 cases of rape, 9,181 molestation, 1,278 sexual harassment, 2,161 public disrobing of women, 8,227 kidnapping of women, 5,464 dowry-related and 6,134 non-dowry related torture were reported during the 14 months.

Apart from this, 702 cases of eve-teasing, 174 attempts to rape, 334 incidents of refusal to marry after sex, 447 stalking, three acid attack, two attempt to acid attack, 127 trafficking of women, 264 dowry homicide and 44 dowry suicide cases were also reported during the period, he added.

“Important and sensitive cases against women like rape and acid attack are being monitored and supervised by the superintendents of police and additional superintendents of police at the district level,” Majhi said. A children and women online abuse monitoring unit is functioning under CID-CB to look into cyber crimes against women and children, he added.

In response to another question by Firdous, Majhi said 22 cases of death by suicide involving students of government and private schools, colleges and universities were reported from 15 districts since June 2024.