Shortage of civil services officers in state, says Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said that the state is facing severe shortage of officers of All India Services cadre, including Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS).

In a written reply to a question in the Assembly, the chief minister said out of the sanctioned strength of 248 IAS posts, 203 posts are filled, while there are 45 vacancies. The sanctioned strength of IPS in the state is 195, but 129 are in position, while 66 posts are vacant. Similarly, the IFS has a sanctioned strength of 141 with 70 in position.

Majhi added the state government has requested the Centre to take steps for filling up the vacant posts at the earliest.