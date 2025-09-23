Speaker rejects no-confidence motion in Odisha Assembly, Congress alleges BJD-BJP pact

BHUBANESWAR: Speaker Surama Padhy on Monday rejected the notice for no-confidence motion against the state government brought by the Congress due to continuous disruptions in the House.

The Speaker said the no-confidence motion was submitted to the Assembly secretary on September 18 and she had asked officials to bring the notice for admission in the House on September 19. However, as there was continuous disruption in the proceedings, the notice could not be placed in the House on that day and it has lapsed.

The Congress MLAs protested the decision of the Speaker and staged a dharna near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises. They also shouted slogans like ‘BJD-BJP Bhai Bhai’ in the well of the House before walking out after the announcement by the Speaker.

Leader of Congress legislature party Ram Chandra Kadam later told mediapersons that the BJD had joined hands with the BJP to prevent a discussion on the motion. “During the last three days, BJD members have been deliberately disrupting the proceedings only to help the BJP government in avoiding a discussion on the motion,” he alleged.