Toddler dies during treatment at Capital Hospital, family alleges doctor’s negligence in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Tension prevailed at the Capital Hospital on Monday after a 13-month-old toddler died during treatment, following which his family members demanded suspension of the doctor concerned, alleging negligence in duty.
The deceased Ayushman Sahoo was reportedly suffering from fever. His father, Ashish Sahoo, and mother brought him to the hospital for treatment on Sunday.
Speaking to mediapersons, the child’s mother said he was facing difficulty in breathing. “The doctors conducted his chest’s X-ray and prescribed the medicines on Sunday afternoon. However, his health deteriorated at around 3 am on Monday.
When we rushed to the hospital and requested the lady doctor to admit him, she denied, citing said no bed was available in the paediatric ward till 12 pm. She then prescribed some medicines. My son was in his senses, but he died minutes after we gave him the medicine,” she alleged.
While the child’s family sought suspension of the lady doctor, the hospital authorities said there was no negligence on her part while treating him. Director of health services Dr Amrendranath Mohanty said a special committee will conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter and further action will be taken accordingly.
Police said the child’s father is an auto-rickshaw driver and a resident of Salia Sahi. After the baby’s death, Salia Sahi residents and auto-rickshaw drivers staged protests inside the hospital. Police force was deployed to maintain law and order and ensure medical services were not affected.
“We received a complaint from the child’s father, who alleged that his son died due to the doctor’s negligence. A case has been registered and further probe is underway,” said an officer of Capital police station.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased.