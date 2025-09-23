Toddler dies during treatment at Capital Hospital, family alleges doctor’s negligence in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Tension prevailed at the Capital Hospital on Monday after a 13-month-old toddler died during treatment, following which his family members demanded suspension of the doctor concerned, alleging negligence in duty.

The deceased Ayushman Sahoo was reportedly suffering from fever. His father, Ashish Sahoo, and mother brought him to the hospital for treatment on Sunday.

Speaking to mediapersons, the child’s mother said he was facing difficulty in breathing. “The doctors conducted his chest’s X-ray and prescribed the medicines on Sunday afternoon. However, his health deteriorated at around 3 am on Monday.

When we rushed to the hospital and requested the lady doctor to admit him, she denied, citing said no bed was available in the paediatric ward till 12 pm. She then prescribed some medicines. My son was in his senses, but he died minutes after we gave him the medicine,” she alleged.