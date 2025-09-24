Atmosphere Core to set up luxury resort at Chandragiri

BHUBANESWAR: Chandragiri, also known as mini Tibet of Odisha, will soon get a luxury boutique resort. This has been announced by Atmosphere Core which will set up the resort in partnership with Pratyaksh Estates Private Limited.

The new property, Pratyaksh, will open in the fourth quarter of 2027. Nestled in the valleys of the Eastern Ghats, the resort will be accessible from Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam, the capitals of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Reflecting on Atmosphere Core’s growth, founder and group managing director of Atmosphere Core Salil Panigrahi, said as part of its dynamic expansion across India, a key focus is on developing premium experiences in scenic hill station destinations with cultural heritage connections. “This upcoming resort in southern Odisha near Jirang Buddhist monastery is carefully designed to cater to a diverse range of travellers. This is our effort to promote this beautiful destination and bring it to the global tourism map”, he said.