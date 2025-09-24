CAG flags major lapses in Odisha’s CCTNS implementation, raises concerns over privacy breaches and data integrity

BHUBANESWAR: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has flagged serious irregularities in the implementation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) in Odisha, raising critical concerns over privacy violations, procedural lapses, and systemic failures in digitised policing.

According to the audit report tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday, unauthorised personnel were found submitting charge sheets, while arrest and seizure reports were filed even before First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered, indicating possible backend tampering.

The report revealed that in 1,631 cases across 405 police stations, the citizen portal disclosed sensitive information relating to women victims and juvenile offenders, breaching data privacy protocols. Alarmingly, user management failures allowed individuals without authorisation to file legal documents, undermining the integrity of the criminal justice system.

Further, faulty mapping between police stations and supervisory authorities forced officials to revert to manual record-keeping. Multiple IDs were generated for the same accused and complainants, further compromising data reliability.

The audit uncovered significant lapses in case registration. A staggering 5,566 cases of missing children under 18 years were recorded without mandatory FIRs, while 9,642 non-cognisable cases were left unregistered by 29 police stations within the system. Additionally, out of 368 reviewed cases, 190 were marked as closed despite charge sheets not being filed in the respective courts.