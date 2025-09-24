CAG flags major lapses in Odisha’s CCTNS implementation, raises concerns over privacy breaches and data integrity

BHUBANESWAR: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has flagged serious irregularities in the implementation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) in Odisha, raising critical concerns over privacy violations, procedural lapses, and systemic failures in digitised policing.
According to the audit report tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday, unauthorised personnel were found submitting charge sheets, while arrest and seizure reports were filed even before First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered, indicating possible backend tampering.
The report revealed that in 1,631 cases across 405 police stations, the citizen portal disclosed sensitive information relating to women victims and juvenile offenders, breaching data privacy protocols. Alarmingly, user management failures allowed individuals without authorisation to file legal documents, undermining the integrity of the criminal justice system.
Further, faulty mapping between police stations and supervisory authorities forced officials to revert to manual record-keeping. Multiple IDs were generated for the same accused and complainants, further compromising data reliability.
The audit uncovered significant lapses in case registration. A staggering 5,566 cases of missing children under 18 years were recorded without mandatory FIRs, while 9,642 non-cognisable cases were left unregistered by 29 police stations within the system. Additionally, out of 368 reviewed cases, 190 were marked as closed despite charge sheets not being filed in the respective courts.
The CAG also criticised the system’s underutilisation for preparing charge sheets and monitoring prosecutions, which were key objectives of the digital platform.
Launched in 2013, CCTNS in Odisha has incurred an expenditure of Rs 176.16 crore, Rs 66.75 crore from the Centre and Rs 109.41 crore from the state, as of March 2023. Despite this investment, the CAG found deficiencies in planning, implementation, and monitoring from the project’s inception.
The report highlighted irregularities in the tendering process followed by the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), which allegedly resulted in undue benefits to the chosen software services provider. The system integrator, NIIT Technologies, was contracted to digitise past crime records from 2001 to 2010, but SCRB restricted the digitisation to cases between January 2003 and December 2012, violating the agreement.
The audit also pointed to poor progress in data synchronisation between local servers and the central CCTNS server. Out of over 7.44 lakh FIRs, only 1,808 court disposal memos were recorded, exposing a massive documentation gap.
Monitoring mechanisms also failed to function effectively. Although four committees were formed to oversee progress, their meetings were irregular, with shortfalls ranging from 69% to 98%. Additionally, field staff were inadequately trained and equipped, leading to a continued dependence on manual processes.