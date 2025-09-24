Empowertrans commissions bus-based 132 KV grid station in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a major boost to state’s power infrastructure, Empowertrans has successfully commissioned Odisha’s first-ever digital process bus-based 2x20 MVA132/33 KV grid substation at Agalpur, Rampur in Balangir district.

Deputy chief minister and Energy minister KV Singh Deo inaugurated the substation in presence of Balangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo and other officials recently. Developed for Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (OPTCL), the cutting-edge facility is the first-of-its-kind by any state transmission utility (STU) in India, officials claimed

Empowertrans managing director Asit Pradhan said the Agalpur substation represents a paradigm shift in how power systems are designed, monitored and controlled. “This achievement reflects our commitment to pioneering advanced technologies and delivering sustainable, future-ready solutions,” he said.

Unlike conventional substations, the Agalpur facility employs a process bus architecture that integrates digital sensors placed near equipment, fiber optic communication networks, and intelligent automation systems. This enables real-time data analysis, faster fault detection, control and enhanced operational efficiency, he said.