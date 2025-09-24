Engineers diverted Rs 148.75 crore in ITDA funds for personal use: CAG report

BHUBANESWAR: Engineers working under the Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) in Odisha diverted Rs 148.75 crore, intended for development projects in scheduled areas, towards personal transactions over a five-year period from 2018-19. From paying insurance premiums to mobile phone recharges, junior and assistant engineers blatantly violated government norms, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has revealed.

The CAG flagged the massive irregularities in its audit report tabled in the Odisha Assembly on Wednesday. The audit covered 11 ITDAs and examined records from 2018-19 to 2022-23.

During this period, the state government released Rs 1,709.47 crore to the ITDAs for various welfare projects for Scheduled Tribes. Of this, Rs 1,190.44 crore (70%) was utilised. However, serious discrepancies were found in departmental expenditures, which were in violation of established government procedures.

According to the Odisha Public Works Department (OPWD) Code, all such expenditures should be routed through the personal ledger accounts of the ITDAs. Instead, in all 11 audited ITDAs, funds for departmentally executed works were transferred to personal bank accounts opened in the names of junior and assistant engineers, a glaring failure of internal controls, the report noted.