Engineers diverted Rs 148.75 crore in ITDA funds for personal use: CAG report

BHUBANESWAR: Engineers working under the Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) in Odisha diverted Rs 148.75 crore, intended for development projects in scheduled areas, towards personal transactions over a five-year period from 2018-19. From paying insurance premiums to mobile phone recharges, junior and assistant engineers blatantly violated government norms, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has revealed.
The CAG flagged the massive irregularities in its audit report tabled in the Odisha Assembly on Wednesday. The audit covered 11 ITDAs and examined records from 2018-19 to 2022-23.
During this period, the state government released Rs 1,709.47 crore to the ITDAs for various welfare projects for Scheduled Tribes. Of this, Rs 1,190.44 crore (70%) was utilised. However, serious discrepancies were found in departmental expenditures, which were in violation of established government procedures.
According to the Odisha Public Works Department (OPWD) Code, all such expenditures should be routed through the personal ledger accounts of the ITDAs. Instead, in all 11 audited ITDAs, funds for departmentally executed works were transferred to personal bank accounts opened in the names of junior and assistant engineers, a glaring failure of internal controls, the report noted.
The CAG found that payments were made to engineers based on running account bills that they themselves prepared, irrespective of actual expenditure incurred. These amounts were transferred directly to their personal bank accounts, from which engineers made transactions amounting to Rs 148.75 crore using ATMs, UPI, cheques, and POS systems. These accounts were used to pay insurance premiums, recharge mobile phones, and carry out other unauthorised personal transactions.
“These were indicative of suspected misappropriation of public money by the JEs and AEs concerned,” the CAG observed.
The audit also revealed that invoices were either unavailable or riddled with irregularities such as incorrect dates, numbering errors, and absence of GST registration. Moreover, cost estimates for 544 works were prepared without site visits, drawings, designs, or index maps. In the absence of proper plans, any deviations from original estimates could not be verified.
Procurement irregularities were also rampant. Despite a 2005 directive from the Co-operation Department withdrawing exclusive procurement privileges from co-operative societies like the Odisha Consumer Co-operative Federation Ltd and Regional Co-operative Marketing Society, 10 ITDAs procured materials worth Rs 54.25 crore from these entities without following tender procedures.
“As per the Public Works Department of Odisha (OPWD) Code, expenditures should be incurred from the personal ledger accounts of the ITDAs, not through separate accounts opened in the names of JEs and AEs,” the CAG stated.