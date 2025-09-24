Khimji Dayabhai Co Group opens first Arnika luxe jewellery store in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group from Baripada opened the first store under its new brand Arnika in Bhubaneswar.

Located on Janpath Road, the store showcases an exclusive debut collection featuring luxury gold jewellery. “Every piece in the showroom is 100 per cent BIS-hallmarked, ensuring the highest standards of purity and trust,” the Group officials said.

The debut collection has been thoughtfully crafted for every occasion from weddings to work wear, daily wear to casual styles, reflecting Arnika’s philosophy of creating versatile, lightweight and deeply personal jewellery that invites every woman to experience her unique story, said managing director Rajendra Nanda.

CEO Nishit Nanda said, “Every detail in the store, from the interiors to the way jewellery is presented, has been designed to flow effortlessly and capture the spirit of today’s woman.”

Odia actor Supriya Nayak joined the event as a special guest. Head of marketing Dimple Shah said with Arnika, they have designed an experience that invites every woman to explore jewellery not just as a purchase but as an extension of who she is.