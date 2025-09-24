Odisha government bans outsourcing of recruitment examinations

BHUBANESWAR: With over 1.5 lakh backlog vacancies slotted to be filled up through competitive examinations soon, the Odisha government on Tuesday banned outsourcing of recruitment process and directed departments to select recruitment agencies with utmost care.

The General Administration (GA) department has asked departments and recruitment agencies, including state selection board, police recruitment board, OPSC, OSSC and OSSSC not to allow outsourcing of the examination or part of the examination process.

“Utmost care should be taken to select the agency for conduct of recruitment examinations and outsourcing by the agency to others should be strictly stopped,” read the letter from additional chief secretary of GA department Surendra Kumar.

The direction came after it was observed that many recruitment agencies were outsourcing the activities to very small companies having no or little credentials leading to discrepancies, lapses in the process and law and order situation by candidates. The GA department has set a standard operating procedure to ensure a zero tolerance policy towards irregularities while conducting recruitment.

The department has made it clear that no error or deviation will be tolerated, particularly those of human origin which could have been prevented. The departments and recruitment agencies have been asked to ensure that all exam centres have CCTVs at appropriate places and the logs of the CCTVs are checked by a team of police officials with a live feed to OCAC/NlC for auditing of any incident.