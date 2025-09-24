Preparations start for PM Modi’s visit to Jharsuguda

JHARSUGUDA: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s September 27 visit shifted from Berhampur to Jharsuguda, a bevy of arrangements have started in the western Odisha town.

Modi is scheduled to address a massive public meeting at Amlipali Reserve Ground where preparations are underway for the national-level Seva Parv celebrations.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari confirmed that Prime Minister’s Office was approached for final approval of the venue change and Jharsuguda was chosen for its safer weather conditions and logistical suitability. Earlier, Modi was to address the meeting at Berhampur.

During the visit, Modi is expected to inaugurate key infrastructure projects and launch the All India Youth Conference, with major announcements likely for the youth community.

On the day, revenue divisional commissioner (northern division) Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav and Jharsuguda collector Kunal Mothiram Chavan inspected the venue, reviewed security, logistics and crowd management. Chavan has cancelled all district officers’ leave until September 27. Jadhav said the Central government has decided to observe Seva Parv across the country from September 17 to October 2. During this period, various activities will be undertaken by different departments to promote welfare and public service.