Two unidentified bodies found in coal-laden trains at Paradip port within 10 days

PARADIP: Recovery of two unidentified bodies from wagons of coal-laden trains inside the prohibited area of Paradip Port within 10 days has put the local police on its toes.

On Monday, a decomposed body was found in a coal-laden goods train which arrived at Paradip from Talcher for unloading on a private company’s plot inside the restricted port area. Contractual workers noticed the body and informed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. Subsequently, the local police were alerted.

Similarly, another decomposed body was recovered from a coal-laden train which had arrived from Talcher on September 14. After being informed by the CISF, police seized the body and sent it for postmortem. An unnatural death case was registered but police are yet to identify the body and determine the cause of death.

Paradip IIC Kabuli Barik said police have registered two unnatural death cases in both the incidents. The unidentified body recovered on Monday was sent to Kujang hospital for autopsy. As postmortem report of the last week’s case is yet to arrive, police have not yet ascertained the cause of death. Further investigation is underway, Barik added.