Urea shortage sparks farmer unrest in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Irked over shortage of urea, a large number of farmers blocked the Digapahandi-Rayagada National Highway-326 near Maulabhanja village in Ganjam’s Sanakhemundi block on Tuesday.

With the blockade resulting in massive traffic jam on both sides of the highway, Digapahandi police rushed to the spot and held discussion with the agitators. After much persuasion, the irate farmers lifted the blockade.

However, later in the day, hundreds of farmers from Maulabhanja, Radhanagar, Tilashwar, Nuagarh, Ambagaon, Guma, Chanchadapalli, Kholady and Shundipalli villages reached the local primary agriculture cooperative society office and staged protest demanding immediately supply of the fertiliser.

When society secretary Bipin Sadangi reached the office in a car, the agitated farmers did not let him alight the vehicle. On being informed, Digapahandi IIC Prashant Patra along with a platoon of armed police reached the spot, rescued Sadangi and brought the situation under control.

Sources said while Sadangi was preparing to issue tokens for distribution of the fertiliser in presence of police, a group of farmers forcibly entered the society godown and reportedly took away about 15 bags of urea. Sadangi and some police personnel sustained minor injuries while trying to prevent the farmers from taking the urea.