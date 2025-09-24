Vedanta holds health camps for women in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium has started extending healthcare support to women and families in remote regions through Centre’s Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the initiative is the nation’s largest health outreach for women and children, jointly implemented by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

As part of the campaign, Vedanta Aluminium organised health camps at the PHC in Nakrundi, Kalahandi and CHC in Kashipur, Rayagada, deploying its mobile health units (MHUs) along with medical staff, diagnostics and essential medicines. The camps benefitted 468 women and more than 410 men and children. Building on this outreach, the company will also support upcoming camps at Rampur and Sunger.

CEO Rajiv Kumar said,”Through our support to the government’s Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan, we aim to bring quality medical care closer to women and children who need it most. This effort is part of our broader community development endeavours.”