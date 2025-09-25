14-year-old boy arrested for raping minor girl in Odisha's Tirtol

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a minor in Kuradha village under Tirtol police limits here.

Police said the accused juvenile, a Class IX student of the local government high school, sexually assaulted the 10-year-old girl on Friday. The girl, a Class V student, was returning home from school when the accused intercepted her near Gopinath temple at around 4 pm. He forcibly took her to the backside of the temple and reportedly raped her. The accused also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

Scared, the girl reached home and did not inform her family members about the incident. But after two days, she gathered courage and narrated her ordeal to her parents. Subsequently, her mother lodged an FIR with Tirtol police on Monday.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case against under sections 126 (2), 65 (2) and 351 (2) of BNS and section 4 of the POCSO Act. After investigation, police arrested the accused boy and produced him before the juvenile justice board on Wednesday, said IIC of Tirtol police station Pradip Kumar Sethy.

In a similar incident, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man at Harisinghpur village under the same police limits on Friday. Sethy said the 25-year-old accused has fled the village after committing the crime. A case has been registered in this connection and efforts are on to nab him. Further investigation is underway, the IIC added.