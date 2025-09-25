Chief secretary reviews preparations ahead of PM visit to Odisha's Jharsuguda

JHARSUGUDA: Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting at Jharsuguda ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on September 27.

The discussions focused on ensuring smooth conduct of the PM’s programme and finalising security, logistics and crowd management arrangements.

Senior officials including director of Intelligence RP Koche, ADG Santosh Bala, IG (northern range) Himanshu Lal, revenue divisional commissioner (north) Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav and collector Kunal Motiram Chavan attended the meeting.

The chief secretary also conducted a detailed inspection of Amlipali ground, the venue for Modi’s event, along with Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Bala, Lal, Chavan, Jharsuguda SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra and commissioner-cum-secretary, Higher Education department Aravind Agrawal.

Pujari said PM Modi will land at Jharsuguda Airport at 11 am on September 27 and proceed to Amlipali ground. The one-hour programme will include inauguration and laying of foundation stone of key projects, followed by major announcements for the youth community.

In the afternoon, Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos arrived at Jharsuguda Airport to take stock of the security situation with the local authorities before the PM’s visit.

On the day, a preparatory meeting was held at Jharsuguda BJP office with party leaders and workers from 10 districts participating. Attending the meet, Pujari urged BJP members to ensure the success of PM Modi’s visit.

Sources said barricades are being installed along both sides of the road from Airport chowk to Malimunda chowk to welcome PM Modi. Arrangements are also underway to facilitate school and college students, along with the general public, to gather and greet him.