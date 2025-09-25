Heavy rains choke drains, waterlog Sambalpur city

SAMBALPUR: Incessant rainfall over the last 24 hours has laid bare Sambalpur city’s crumbling drainage system, leaving several neighbourhoods waterlogged on Wednesday.

With clogged drains, choked sewers, and knee-deep water disrupting daily life, the downpour has once again highlighted the lack of preparedness of the Sambalpur Municipal Cororporation.

Official sources said in the past 24 hours, the Sambalpur city recorded 188 mm of rain followed by Rengali block 250.6 mm and Dhankauda 178 mm. The worst-affected areas were Durgapali, Housing Board colony, Jagannath colony, Pradhanpada, SRIT colony, Ainthapali, Modipada Charbhati, Gopalmal, Shantinagar, Fatak, Nalipada, Putibandh, and Dhanupali. Waterlogging also disrupted traffic on the service lane and national highway between Ainthapali and Remed.

In the morning, Sambalpur collector Siddheswar Baliram Bondar along with SMC commissioner Rehan Khatri and other officials visited several flood-hit zones to take stock of the situation. The collector directed officials to expedite drainage and water removal measures to prevent further accumulation.