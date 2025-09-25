Heavy rains choke drains, waterlog Sambalpur city

SAMBALPUR: Incessant rainfall over the last 24 hours has laid bare Sambalpur city’s crumbling drainage system, leaving several neighbourhoods waterlogged on Wednesday.
With clogged drains, choked sewers, and knee-deep water disrupting daily life, the downpour has once again highlighted the lack of preparedness of the Sambalpur Municipal Cororporation.
Official sources said in the past 24 hours, the Sambalpur city recorded 188 mm of rain followed by Rengali block 250.6 mm and Dhankauda 178 mm. The worst-affected areas were Durgapali, Housing Board colony, Jagannath colony, Pradhanpada, SRIT colony, Ainthapali, Modipada Charbhati, Gopalmal, Shantinagar, Fatak, Nalipada, Putibandh, and Dhanupali. Waterlogging also disrupted traffic on the service lane and national highway between Ainthapali and Remed.
In the morning, Sambalpur collector Siddheswar Baliram Bondar along with SMC commissioner Rehan Khatri and other officials visited several flood-hit zones to take stock of the situation. The collector directed officials to expedite drainage and water removal measures to prevent further accumulation.
Enforcement officer Susanta Sahoo said, “Water accumulated in 10 to 12 low-lying areas. Drainage was inadequate, and the roads were blocked, so water was not receding quickly. Efforts are ongoing to manage the situation.”
After municipal workers unclogged drains at key intersections, water receded from most of the areas by evening. The collector said, “SMC officials, fire personnel, and field staff acted promptly to address waterlogging. In areas where water entered homes, around 120 residents were rescued and relocated. Heavy rainfall caused the water level to rise in two major nullahs Dhobijore and Haradjore, thereby slowing the drainage process. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely.”
Meanwhile, heavy inflow into the Hirakud dam also prompted authorities to release floodwater through 16 gates. As of 6 pm on Wednesday, the average inflow into the dam was 2.15 lakh cusec and outflow was 2.98 lakh cusec. The water level stood at 629.58 feet.