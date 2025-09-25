Indefinite dharna for medical college in Odisha's Kendrapara enters third day

KENDRAPARA: The indefinite dharna by locals in front of the Kendrapara collector’s office over establishment of a medical college in the district, entered the third day on Wednesday.

The agitators under the banner of Kendrapara Medical College Establishment Committee (KMCEC) stressed the urgency of a medical college claiming that there was a healthcare crisis in the district. Due to non-availability of doctors in government hospitals, many people in rural areas are forced to depend on quacks. In many remote villages, babies are born before their mothers can reach the hospital, alleged trade union leader Jagajiban Das.

Highlighting the grim health scenario in the district where more than half of the sanctioned doctor posts remained vacant, Das said, “It is high time the government established a medical college in Kendrapara to ensure proper healthcare for the local people.”

In September last year, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced that a medical college would be established in all the 30 districts of the state. Earlier on December 11 last year, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling had also informed the Assembly that every district would have its own medical college.

KMCEC president and former principal of Tulasi Women’s College Ajaya Samal said, “Despite the announcement, no steps have been taken to set up a medical college in Kendrapara. As a result, we launched this indefinite dharna from Monday to press for our demand.”

Secretary of CPM’s Kendrapara unit Gayadhar Dhal said during the last election, BJP leaders had promised to establish a government medical college in Kendrapara. But after the polls, they failed to keep their promise, he alleged.