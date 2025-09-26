AI platform to help Plus II students for exam preparation in Oidhsa

BHUBANESWAR: As artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being integrated into education, the Odisha government has come up with an AI-enabled platform for Plus II students to support them in preparing for Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) and other competitive examinations.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), which conducts the Plus II exams, has developed the platform and hosted it in the official website. The platform will be formally launched and opened for registration for the students from Friday onwards and be available for Plus II students of all streams and CHSE affiliated schools.

Officials said apart from bridging the gaps that exist in the conventional methods of preparation, the digital platform will help in reducing exam-preparation stress of the students to a significant extent.

“The platform has been developed by a dedicated technical assistance team of the Council and is powered by advanced AI tools to provide personalised study plans, adaptive practice tests, detailed performance tracking and instant feedback to the students,” informed CHSE controller of exams Prasanta Kumar Parida.