BJD MLAs question Assembly adjournment, say people’s interests ignored

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the monsoon session of the Assembly was adjourned sine die owing to continuous disruptions in the proceedings, two senior BJD MLAs on Thursday questioned such strategy stating it would not benefit the people of the state.

The Assembly session was scheduled to end on Thursday, but was adjourned a day prior on Wednesday by Speaker Surama Padhy. The question hour was mostly affected during the session with only 40 minutes time devoted to it in the six-day sitting. Important issues like the fertiliser crisis and growing crime against women could not be discussed during the session.

Calling for a debate on how the Assembly should ideally be run, former minister and party MLA Arun Sahoo said it should focus on the interest of the people. “Without a debate, the situation is not going to improve in the near future,” he said and added that people should pressurise their representatives for meaningful participation in House proceedings. His party colleague Ganeswar Behera echoed similar views.