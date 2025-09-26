CJI to inaugurate national mediation conference: Odisha minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai is scheduled to inaugurate a two-day national mediation conference here on September 27.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Thursday, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the conference is being held with the objective of enriching dialogue on mediation to empower practitioners and citizens with the knowledge and skills to harness its full potential.

The minister said mediation is an alternative form of dispute resolution where an attempt is made to resolve differences between parties outside the formal court system.

Stating that the country has an age-old tradition of resolving differences through dialogue, he said, long before formal the courts originated, villages had panchayats where elders helped people reach fair settlements.

“Mediation offers a meaningful and human-centric approach. It is a vibrant movement deeply rooted in the civilisational ethos of dialogue, harmony and reconciliation. Together, these endeavours promise a justice system that is more responsive and inclusive,” he said.

Advocate General Pitambar Acharya, who was also present, said that several senior judges of the Supreme Court, chief justices and judges of different high courts, vice-chancellors of law universities, top officials from renowned law firms and other stakeholders will attend the conference.

He said top level intellectuals of the country will show a path of mediation to the country. The inaugural session will be attended, among others by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The first national mediation conference was held in New Delhi on May 3, 2024. Odisha will organise the second conference to spread the philosophy of mediation throughout the country, he said.