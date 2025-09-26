Cuttack district to begin plot registration for Balijatra

CUTTACK: The Cuttack district administration has informed that the registration process for allotment of plots for the upcoming Balijatra will begin from Friday.
Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, additional district magistrate (ADM)-cum-Balijatra plot allotment committee chairman Dibyalochan Mahanta informed that the registration process will continue till October 6. “The plots would be allotted only through auction and interested individuals or institutions can apply for the same both via online and offline mode,” he added.
Mahanta said details of the terms and conditions of auction for allotment of plots are available on https://cuttack.odisha.gov.in. “Those who want to apply online can do so by visiting the official website https://baliyatra.net and those preferring offline mode can collect the application form from the Barabati Palace between 11 am and 5 pm on any day except on government holidays by paying Rs 100 and submit it there on or before October 6,” he informed.
He further added that individuals or institutions can apply for a maximum of only three plots but they will have to deposit an initial registration amount of Rs 5,000 for each plot. “A plot will be auctioned if there are more than one applicants for the same plot. There will be some plots reserved for the Odisha Rural Development & Marketing Society (ORMAS) and other government agencies,” the ADM informed.
The auction process will begin from October 13 with minimum bids of Rs 40, Rs 50 and Rs 60, per sq ft, Mahanta said adding, the district administration has decided to provide a space of up to 80 sq ft to small traders at a cost of Rs 1,500.
“As of now, it has been decided to hold Balijatra only at the lower Balijatra ground where a total of 1,670 stalls will be set up,” he clarified. The fair will this year begin from November 5 and is slated to continue till November 12.