Cuttack district to begin plot registration for Balijatra

CUTTACK: The Cuttack district administration has informed that the registration process for allotment of plots for the upcoming Balijatra will begin from Friday.

Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, additional district magistrate (ADM)-cum-Balijatra plot allotment committee chairman Dibyalochan Mahanta informed that the registration process will continue till October 6. “The plots would be allotted only through auction and interested individuals or institutions can apply for the same both via online and offline mode,” he added.

Mahanta said details of the terms and conditions of auction for allotment of plots are available on https://cuttack.odisha.gov.in. “Those who want to apply online can do so by visiting the official website https://baliyatra.net and those preferring offline mode can collect the application form from the Barabati Palace between 11 am and 5 pm on any day except on government holidays by paying Rs 100 and submit it there on or before October 6,” he informed.