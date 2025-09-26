Denied mobile phone, teenage girl ends life in Odisha's Boipariguda

JEYPORE: An 18-year-old girl reportedly died by suicide after being denied mobile phone by her sister at Disariguda village under Boipariguda police limits in Koraput district on Wednesday evening.

Police sources said the deceased girl was a Plus Two science student of Mathili college in Malkangiri district. She returned home on Wednesday evening and asked her 14-year-old sister to give her the mobile phone. However, her sister refused, leading to a fight between them.

After the spat, the teenager returned to her room and locked it from inside. Her sister joined their mother in household chores. Their father, a farmer, was absent when the incident took place, said sources.

When the girl did not open her room till late in the night, her parents forced open the window and found her hanging from the ceiling with her scarf. The girl was immediately taken to Boipariguda community health centre where the doctor declared her dead.

Later, the girl’s father Dhanurjaya Gouda informed Boipariguda police about the incident. “My daughter took the extreme step after her sister refused to give her the mobile phone. Such a tragedy should never befall any family,” said Dhanurjaya.

IIC of Boipariguda police station Damburu Batria said investigation indicate that the teenager took her own life due to denial of mobile phone. An unnatural death case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)