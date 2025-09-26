Man kidnaps, attempts to kill three-year-old over land dispute in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Police on Thursday arrested a man on charges of kidnapping and trying to kill a three-year-old boy at Jhatipadar village in Golanthara area of Ganjam district.

The accused is 29-year-old S Madhu. Police said the kid was playing in front of his house when the accused kidnapped him. He took the boy to a secluded place near a water body on the outskirts of Jhatipadar village and tried to kill him.

On hearing the screams of the kid, some villagers reached the spot. While Madhu fled, the boy was rescued. Later, the boy’s father N Kesav Reddy filed a complaint in Golanthara police station alleging that there was a dispute between him and Madhu over a piece of land. Due to this reason, the accused kidnapped his son and tried to kill him.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested Madhu. The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.