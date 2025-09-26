NHRC seeks report on death of UTP in SCB

CUTTACK: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a detailed order seeking a comprehensive report into the alleged medical negligence that led to the custodial death of an under-trial prisoner of Berhampur Jail at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on June 24 this year.
The Commission’s directive was issued on Wednesday on a complaint filed by advocate Anup Kumar Patro, a Jeypore-based human rights activist, alleging lapses in medical care.
According to the complaint, Naresh, a resident of Meham in Rohtak district, Haryana, was arrested in a theft case and lodged at Berhampur Jail for the past six months. On June 22, 2025, he reportedly fell critically ill after consuming food from the jail canteen and began experiencing severe abdominal cramps.
He was first taken to the jail health centre, and subsequently admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur. Due to the worsening of his condition and the unavailability of an ICU bed at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, he was finally shifted to SCB MCH, Cuttack. However, ICU bed was not provided to him there as well and without proper treatment he eventually succumbed on June 24.
Taking cognisance of the complaint, the NHRC in the September 24 order directed the district magistrate, SP, and superintendent of Berhampur Jail to submit a detailed report within three weeks. The report must include the initial health screening report, complete medical treatment records, inquest panchnama, postmortem examination report (typed copy), CD of the postmortem, viscera chemical and histopathology reports (if applicable), and the final cause of death based on FSL findings.
Further, the NHRC has called for the magisterial inquiry report, and if applicable, the action taken report based on the magisterial findings, the status of any departmental or criminal proceedings, and CB/CID inquiry reports. The registry has also been instructed to coordinate with the Odisha State Human Rights Commission to determine if they have taken cognisance of the case.
The complaint also seeks accountability from the chief secretary of Odisha and appropriate compensation for the deceased’s family, citing gross negligence in medical care during judicial custody.
The NHRC has asked for an action taken report to be submitted within three weeks from the receipt of its order. The matter will be reviewed thereafter.