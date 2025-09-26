NHRC seeks report on death of UTP in SCB

CUTTACK: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a detailed order seeking a comprehensive report into the alleged medical negligence that led to the custodial death of an under-trial prisoner of Berhampur Jail at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on June 24 this year.

The Commission’s directive was issued on Wednesday on a complaint filed by advocate Anup Kumar Patro, a Jeypore-based human rights activist, alleging lapses in medical care.

According to the complaint, Naresh, a resident of Meham in Rohtak district, Haryana, was arrested in a theft case and lodged at Berhampur Jail for the past six months. On June 22, 2025, he reportedly fell critically ill after consuming food from the jail canteen and began experiencing severe abdominal cramps.

He was first taken to the jail health centre, and subsequently admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur. Due to the worsening of his condition and the unavailability of an ICU bed at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, he was finally shifted to SCB MCH, Cuttack. However, ICU bed was not provided to him there as well and without proper treatment he eventually succumbed on June 24.