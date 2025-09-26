Odisha eyes port-led investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore to drive Purvodaya vision

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is eyeing a significant push in port-led industrialisation with investments worth around Rs 1 lakh crore to accelerate the state’s growth trajectory under the Purvodaya vision and Viksit Odisha roadmap, said Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain.

Addressing a roadshow organised by Paradip Port ahead of the five-day Indian Maritime Week event to be held between October 27 and 31 at Mumbai, he said the government is focusing on leveraging the state’s long coastline and strategic location to attract large-scale investment across sectors linked to ports and maritime trade.

“The state has three operational ports, including the Paradip Port, which handled the highest 154 million tonne of cargo last fiscal year. While MoUs of around Rs 10 lakh crore have been planned to be signed nationally during the Mumbai event, Paradip Port expects more than Rs 1 lakh crore investment, nearly one-tenth of the target,” he said.

The minister said the state government is building world class infrastructure and augmenting port’s capacity to drive the blue-economy. “We are prioritising the expansion of maritime manufacturing along with investments for several non-major and green fields ports, including Astaranga and Subarnarekha,” Swain said and assured that the Odisha government will support newly announced Bahuda Port and Kendrapada’s shipbuilding and ship repair initiatives.