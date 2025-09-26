Odisha eyes port-led investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore to drive Purvodaya vision

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is eyeing a significant push in port-led industrialisation with investments worth around Rs 1 lakh crore to accelerate the state’s growth trajectory under the Purvodaya vision and Viksit Odisha roadmap, said Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain.
Addressing a roadshow organised by Paradip Port ahead of the five-day Indian Maritime Week event to be held between October 27 and 31 at Mumbai, he said the government is focusing on leveraging the state’s long coastline and strategic location to attract large-scale investment across sectors linked to ports and maritime trade.
“The state has three operational ports, including the Paradip Port, which handled the highest 154 million tonne of cargo last fiscal year. While MoUs of around Rs 10 lakh crore have been planned to be signed nationally during the Mumbai event, Paradip Port expects more than Rs 1 lakh crore investment, nearly one-tenth of the target,” he said.
The minister said the state government is building world class infrastructure and augmenting port’s capacity to drive the blue-economy. “We are prioritising the expansion of maritime manufacturing along with investments for several non-major and green fields ports, including Astaranga and Subarnarekha,” Swain said and assured that the Odisha government will support newly announced Bahuda Port and Kendrapada’s shipbuilding and ship repair initiatives.
Additional chief secretary of Industries Hemant Sharma highlighted the deep synergy between the state’s industrial growth and the maritime sector, stating that each drives the other’s expansion. “Odisha’s economy grew at 11 per cent in 2024-25, the highest ever so far, outpacing the national average. The state has immense potential to drive the economy further with the help of maritime trade. Several investors have shown keen interest for shipbuilding and ship repair facilities,” he said.
Principal secretary of Commerce and Transport Usha Padhee outlined the state’s roadmap to expand port capacity from the current 80 MTPA to 500 MTPA by 2047 through modernisation and new infrastructure. She called for greater private participation, resilient infrastructure and innovation along with the participation of women workforce for a sustainable and inclusive growth. Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai and chairman of Paradip Port PL Haranadh were also present.