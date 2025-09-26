Odisha's Nuapada sets ambitious goal to achieve zero maternal, infant mortality

NUAPADA: The Nuapada administration has set an ambitious target of bringing down maternal and infant mortality to zero, with plans underway to implement a series of health-focused interventions to achieve the purpose.

Currently, Nuapada’s sex ratio stands at 973, higher than the state average of 934. But officials emphasised the need to further improve healthcare outcomes so that the district emerges as a model in maternal and child health.

As per official data, 110 infant deaths were reported in the district between April and August this year. During the same period, 5,747 pregnant women underwent health check-ups, while 552 babies were born underweight at less than 2.5 kg.

Nuapada collector Madhusudan Dash laid stress on the administration’s commitment to improving every health indicator and said, “No woman should lose her life during childbirth, and no child should die due to preventable causes. Our goal is to ensure that every family in the district has access to quality healthcare, and every patient leaves our hospitals with not just treatment but a positive experience. This can be achieved through proper awareness among people and better services from our end.”