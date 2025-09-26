RSS centenary year celebrations kick off in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The centenary year celebration programmes of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) kicked off in the state on Thursday.

Leaders of the Sangh said the celebrations in the state will continue till Vijaya Dashami next year. As part of the centenary year, RSS volunteers will carry out public awareness campaigns in five different areas including environmental conservation, social harmony, family awareness, promotion of good conduct (subodha) and citizens’ duties.

Pranta Sangha Chalak of RSS, Odisha (East) Samir Kumar Mohanty said youth conferences, outreach campaigns, Hindu conferences, social harmony meetings and intellectual gatherings of senior citizens will also be organised in different parts of the state during the course of the celebrations.

“While Vijaya Dashami will be celebrated till October 2, youth conventions will be organised between October 15 and November 15. A door-to-door outreach campaign will be carried out in December, while Hindu conference will take place in January 2026. Similarly, a social harmony meeting will be held in February, while senior citizens’ seminar and other programmes will be organised thereafter,” Mohanty informed.

Pranta Prachara Pramukh of RSS Odisha (East) Sumant Kumar Panda said efforts will be made to cover all age groups and maximum number of localities in these activities.

The centenary year celebrations of the Sangh will commence across the country from October 2, and continue till Vijaya Dashami next year. In Nagpur, Vijaya Dashami will this year be celebrated on October 2, in which former President of India Ram Nath Kovind will join as the chief guest. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and other dignitaries will also be present.