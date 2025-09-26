TPCODL executive engineer arrested for bribery

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance has arrested an executive engineer of TP Central Odisha Distribution limited (TPCODL), Bhubaneswar, while he was allegedly accepting Rs 20,000 bribe from a contractor to provide an inspection report in the latter’s favour.

On receiving a complaint, the anti-corruption agency laid a trap outside the residence of executive engineer Tusharkant Ray late on Wednesday night, and caught him red-handed while accepting the bribe money. Investigation revealed Ray was demanding bribe from the contractor to provide the final inspection report in his favour for supplying electricity to a transformer installed by the latter at an apartment here.

The complainant had since the last two months been requesting Ray to provide the report to help him collect the payment against his bill. As Ray remained adamant that he would not provide the bill without receiving the bribe, the contractor informed the matter to the Vigilance.