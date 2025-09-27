Abandoned elephant calf shifted to Odisha's Kapilash zoo

DHENKANAL: The one-month-old female elephant calf rescued by forest officials on September 11 was shifted to Kapilash zoo in Dhenkanal for better treatment and monitoring on Friday.

Sources said, the elephant calf got trapped in a canal and was separated from its herd. Officials of Athamallik forest division rescued the calf and tried to reunite her with the herd. After unsuccessful attempts, Rapid Response Team (RRT) from Dhenkanal was called for assistance.

The team immediately provided medical attention and carried out necessary sampling including blood tests and trunk wash which were sent to the Centre for Wildlife Health at OUAT for analysis. Following treatment, the calf showed significant improvement and was shifted to an isolated room at Athamallik range. She was prescribed a diet chart and feeding was done accordingly.

On the day, the RRT team along with officials of Athamallik forest range shifted the calf to Kapilash Zoo’s rescue centre facility for better treatment and monitoring. It is reportedly in good health and is currently placed in quarantine for observation and further treatment.