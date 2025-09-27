Elaborate security for Durga Puja in Rourkela, focus on traffic control

ROURKELA: Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the Durga Puja festival in Rourkela with enhanced electronic surveillance of notorious criminals.

On Thursday, police held the monthly parade of 105 habitual offenders as part of the crime and criminal network monitoring. Police sources said database of 187 known criminals has been integrated with the predictive policing system keeping them virtually under electronic surveillance.

In view of the festival, enforcement against unlawful activities has been further intensified, while seven cases have been registered so far for illegal storage of firecrackers.

Durga Puja is being celebrated at 109 locations across Rourkela city and the administration expects a footfall of around eight lakh along with several lakh of vehicles during the festival. Of the 109 puja venues, four have been categorised as ‘Special Class’ and 21 ‘A Class’. Around 20 prominent locations of the city have been installed with advanced surveillance cameras.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said steps have been taken for geo-tagging of vehicle parking spots and hourly release of updates through WhatsApp messages for smooth traffic flow. Thrust has also been laid on creation of extra parking spaces.