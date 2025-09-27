INTACH seeks government help for restoration of Gohiratikri battlefield

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has written to the state government seeking proper conservation and restoration of the Gohiratikiri battlefield.

The historical site of Gohiratikri on the west bank of Genguti river in Bhadrak district is not only important from historical point of view, but also has a rich mention in mythology, legends and folklore. This was the site where the last independent king of Odisha, Gajapati Mukunda Dev, was martyred in the battlefield during the war with Muslim rulers of Bengal in 1568.

Threatened by attack from the Muslim rulers of Bengal, the king came with his forces to Gohiratikri and set up his camp in a dense forest to the west of Genguti. On his direction, an encampment was made with fortifications, watchtowers, barracks and ponds.

The ponds, made for the water requirements of the troops, were named after the head of the camps and many of existing ponds like Nauri Gadia, Gobind Gadia, Rani Gadia and Bela Gadia are still there. The Kshatriyas of the Udra clan, who claim to be the descendants of ancient king, still reside in villages in and around Gohiratikri.

A large tank named Senapati Pokhari is lying abandoned to the north-east of the site. Similarly, another pond named Alamchand Pokahri which lies to the north-west of Gohiratikri is also in a dilapidated condition. A major portion of the tank is now buried under muck and soil while a Radha-Krishna temple lies in the middle of the pond. An INTACH team visited the site and observed that the original battlefield has shrunk in size over the years and is now surrounded by farmland. The team has requested the state government to construct a memorial and site museum.