RVNL focused on developing infra in Odisha: Saroj Kanta Patra

BHUBANESWAR: Navratna central public sector enterprise Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is executing three railway works, including the connectivity from Talcher Road to Kamalang at a cost of Rs 80 crore and Dhanmandal-Chandikhole line at Rs 150 crore apart from the connectivity to the siding of Tata Steel plant at Kalinganagar with Duburi at Rs 500 crore.

Principal executive director (east and BD-domestic) of RVNL Saroj Kanta Patra said the 6 km Talcher-Kamalang C-curve will add to the already operational 104 km Angul-Sukinda railway corridor, which was taken up in SPV mode without investment from railways.

The project is expected to be completed by December this year. Once completed, it will facilitate faster evacuation of coal from Talcher and the freight loading in the corridor will go up to 100 million tonne, he said.

Speaking to TNIE, Patra said apart from three projects, two more railway works are also underway. The RVNL, which has completed 1,100 km of railway lines worth Rs 18,000 crore in Odisha, has been assigned 27 major bridges at around Rs 404 crore on Koraput-Singapur Road doubling project and the third and fourth lines of Jarapada-Talcher project (excluding yard) and Angul-Balram doubling including yards of MCRL inner corridor at Rs 287 crore, he said.

“We are also executing NHAI works which included the rehabilitation and upgradation of Chandikhole-Paradip section from four to eight lanes (package-4) on hybrid annuity mode at Rs 808 crore,” he said.