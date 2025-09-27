'Stay away from Congress and its allies, they are looting': PM Modi in Odisha’s Jharsuguda

BHUBANESWAR: Launching a scathing attack on Congress at the ‘Namo Yuva Samabesh’ at Odisha’s Jharsuguda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned people to stay away from the party and its allies. He also said that Congress is looting the country.
The Prime Minister said that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh imposed a new tax on cement, which had 'actually' become cheaper after the GST reforms.
"Cheaper cement would have helped the common people in the construction of their houses. People of Himachal Pradesh are being deprived of it while the entire nation is benefitting from it," he said.
The Congress looted the country till 2014. “We saved the country from the cultural loot, after coming to power,” he added.
"While the BJP and its governments are working for the welfare of poor people of the country, the Prime Minister said Congress and its governments in States continue to work against the interest of the common people, even now."
The Prime Minister said that the BJP-led government has exempted income tax upto an income of Rs 12 lakh."But during the Congress regime, Rs 25,000 was levied as income tax on a spending of Rs 1 lakh," he said. He added that now only Rs 4,000 to Rs 5000 tax would have to be paid for Rs 1 lakh spending.
"The BJP government is a government that serves the poor, with a focus on providing basic amenities to Dalits, backward classes and tribals. Today, in this program, we are witnessing it,” he added.
The Prime Minister said that a year and a half ago, during the assembly elections, the people of Odisha vowed to move forward with a new resolve, a resolve for a developed Odisha.
"And today, we see that Odisha is moving forward at the speed of a double engine,” he asserted.
The Prime Minister also launched projects and programmes worth Rs 60,000 crore during the programme, including BSNL 4G services to improve communication in 30,000 faraway villages.
He also distributed pucca houses permits to 50,000 Antyadayo beneficiaries in the State.
Besides, work on expanding IITs in several states has also started, he said and added that in Odisha, the foundation stone has been laid and inaugurations have been held for numerous initiatives related to education, skills, and connectivity.
Notably, the Prime Minister also flagged off the modern Amrit Bharat train from Berhampur to Surat.