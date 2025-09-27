'Stay away from Congress and its allies, they are looting': PM Modi in Odisha’s Jharsuguda

BHUBANESWAR: Launching a scathing attack on Congress at the ‘Namo Yuva Samabesh’ at Odisha’s Jharsuguda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned people to stay away from the party and its allies. He also said that Congress is looting the country.

The Prime Minister said that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh imposed a new tax on cement, which had 'actually' become cheaper after the GST reforms.

"Cheaper cement would have helped the common people in the construction of their houses. People of Himachal Pradesh are being deprived of it while the entire nation is benefitting from it," he said.

The Congress looted the country till 2014. “We saved the country from the cultural loot, after coming to power,” he added.

"While the BJP and its governments are working for the welfare of poor people of the country, the Prime Minister said Congress and its governments in States continue to work against the interest of the common people, even now."