With 5 MTPA blast furnace at Angul, Jindal ticks steel-making record box

ANGUL: Jindal Steel on Friday commissioned the 5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace–II at Angul, notching up a milestone of sorts in India’s steelmaking industry.

The ceremonial blow-in was led by company chairman Naveen Jindal. Commissioning of the blast furnace also makes Angul the largest single-location steel facility in the country.

The steel maker said Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace, with a volume of 5,499 cubic metre, ranks among the world’s largest and most advanced. It showcases Jindal Steel’s commitment to setting new benchmarks using cutting-edge automation, a robust safety-first design and enhanced sustainability.

“Commissioning the Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace at Angul is a proud moment for Jindal Steel and for India. By doubling Angul’s capacity to 12 MTPA, we are strengthening our global competitiveness and reaffirming our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Jindal said.

With this facility, Angul will now serve as the company’s central hub for future expansion. Planned developments include a dedicated port at Paradip, a slurry pipeline and a coal pipe conveyor to enhance supply chain efficiency, the Shreebhoomi Power Plant and new coke oven facilities. These projects will establish Angul as the cornerstone of Jindal Steel’s global growth strategy, the company stated.