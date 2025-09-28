Kalahandi suffers damage after heavy rains

BHAWANIPATNA: Heavy rain battered Kalahandi on Friday night under the influence of a low pressure system over Bay of Bengal, causing widespread damage across the district.

Following the torrential rain in catchment areas, a 22-foot-long breach developed in the embankment of Ret irrigation project canal near Deypur, causing damage to paddy crops in about 80 hectare of farmland. Affected farmers alleged that poor quality canal construction work was one of the reasons behind the breach. Besides, the authorities failed to stop the release of water into the canal in time. They demanded immediate repair of the breach and proper compensation for the damage caused to standing paddy crops.

Superintending engineer (SE), Irrigation Anant Naik said heavy rainfall in the catchment areas within a short period of time on Friday night caused the breach in the early hours of Saturday. After the IMD issued red alert, the district administration stopped the release of water into the canal in the night. Restoration work will be taken up after the water level of the canal comes down, he added.