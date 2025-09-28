Kalahandi suffers damage after heavy rains

BHAWANIPATNA: Heavy rain battered Kalahandi on Friday night under the influence of a low pressure system over Bay of Bengal, causing widespread damage across the district.
Following the torrential rain in catchment areas, a 22-foot-long breach developed in the embankment of Ret irrigation project canal near Deypur, causing damage to paddy crops in about 80 hectare of farmland. Affected farmers alleged that poor quality canal construction work was one of the reasons behind the breach. Besides, the authorities failed to stop the release of water into the canal in time. They demanded immediate repair of the breach and proper compensation for the damage caused to standing paddy crops.
Superintending engineer (SE), Irrigation Anant Naik said heavy rainfall in the catchment areas within a short period of time on Friday night caused the breach in the early hours of Saturday. After the IMD issued red alert, the district administration stopped the release of water into the canal in the night. Restoration work will be taken up after the water level of the canal comes down, he added.
Similarly, a portion of the Turkel Tel bridge near Seinpur village reportedly sunk due to the heavy rain, disrupting traffic on Bhawanipatna-Raipur-Nuapada route. Around one-foot depression has formed on the bridge deck, exposing iron rods and cracked concrete. Sources said the damage is clearly visible from the bridge’s edge, where the concrete has broken away, revealing the internal steel framework.
Officials warned that the bridge is currently unsafe for heavy vehicles. Authorities have issued instruction to divert all heavy vehicles coming from Raipur, Nabarangpur and Dharmagarh via the Biju Expressway. Engineers of the Public Works department (PWD) are inspecting the damaged site.
The heavy downpour also led to waterlogging in low-lying areas across the region including Bhawanipatna town. Sources said an iron welcome arc erected near the Jagannath temple in Bhawanipatna for the upcoming Chatar Yatra on September 30 collapsed due to the rains.