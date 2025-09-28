Mediation deeply rooted in collective conscience, says CJI

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Saturday said mediation should be cultivated as a practice of the people, for the people, empowering communities to take an active role in resolving disputes peacefully and collaboratively.

Speaking at the two-day-long second national mediation conference here, Gavai said mediation is rapidly evolving and increasingly becoming significant amid the growing battle of cases, long delays and often adverse nature of traditional court proceedings.

“Mediation is not entirely new to our societal and political experiences. Before the formal notification of the Mediation Act 2023, it was a vital part of our society and deeply rooted in our collective experiences. Unlike litigation which emphasises winning or losing, mediation focuses on dialogue, understanding and collaborative solutions,” he said.

In the emerging situation, the CJI said, the growth of mediation brings its own set of challenges and gaps both in legal framework and institutional practices. But it should not be viewed merely as a tool confined to the legal profession. Any dispute likely to affect peace, harmony and tranquility among the residents or families in any areas may be settled through community mediation with mutual consent of the parties, he advised.