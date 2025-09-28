Miscreants throw acid on driver, snatch cash in Rourkela

ROURKELA: Unidentified miscreants hurled acid on the driver of a goods carrier and snatched Rs 16,000 from him near Durga Mandap at Sector-1 area here on Friday evening.

The victim, Amit Kispotta, suffered critical burn injuries on his back. He is undergoing treatment at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). The incident occurred not very far away from the Sector-3 police station.

Sources said the miscreants first assaulted Kispotta and snatched the cash before throwing acid on him. The victim’s family members reached the spot and rushed him to the RGH. Later in the night, a complaint was lodged with the police.

Inspector-in-charge of Sector 3 police station Pinky Murmu informed that Kispotta was carrying around Rs 16,000 which he received as salary earlier in the day. He was walking towards the Durga Mandap when three miscreants accosted him.

Police said, the victim had acquaintance with the accused who belonged to the Sector-2 slum and on a few occasions, they had alcohol together too.

The IIC said the miscreants were aware that Kispotta was possessing cash and demanded some money from him which the latter denied. Enraged, the culprits assaulted him and one of them threw acid on Kispotta. The accused are absconding and efforts are underway to nab them, she added.

When Kispotta was assaulted, some people were present but knowing the criminal background of the miscreants, they avoided interfering.

Deputy SP Jogeshwar Panda said preliminary investigation revealed previous enmity was one of the trigger of the incident. Efforts are underway to arrest the miscreants and stern action would be taken against them, he added.