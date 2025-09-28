Schoolboy mowed down by truck in Odisha's Rayagada

BERHAMPUR: A 14-year-old schoolboy died and his teenage cousin sustained grievous injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a truck on NH-326 near Bhakurguda under Chandili police limits in Rayagada district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Naik of Derakana village in Kashipur block. His 19-year-old cousin Lochan Naik has been admitted to Rayagada district headquarters hospital (DHH) in a critical condition.

Police said Rahul was a Class IX student of Penikana Ashram school in Rayagada block. After the school closed for Puja vacation on the day, he was returning to his village with Lochan on a motorcycle. On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the motorcycle.

Due to the impact, Rahul, who was riding pillion, fell down and came under the wheels of the truck. Lochan was thrown off the bike and suffered serious injuries.

On being informed, IIC of Chandili police station BK Sahu along with a team reached the accident spot and rushed the duo to Rayagada DHH. However, doctors declared Rahul brought dead.

After the mishap, the truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, said police.