Sick schoolboy in Odisha taken to quack, dies in Umerkote hospital later

UMERKOTE: Tension flared up in Raighar block of Nabarangpur district on Saturday after a Class VII student of Turudihi primary school died allegedly due to delay by the school authorities in admitting him to the hospital.

The deceased was identified as Mangal Singh Gond (12) of Udanti village in Raighar.

Sources said Mangal, an inmate of the school hostel, fell ill after vomiting at around 11 pm on Saturday. Instead of admitting him to the hospital, the school authorities allegedly took him to a local quack for treatment.

When the boy’s condition deteriorated, the quack reportedly admitted him to Hatvarandi community health centre (CHC). When Mangal still did not show any sign of improvement, he was shifted to Umerkote sub-divisional hospital where he died during treatment on Saturday.

When the news of Mangal’s death spread, local villagers along with the student’s parents and relatives laid siege to the school. Alleging negligence in the death of the boy, they locked the school and also detained block education officer (BEO) of Raighar Bikash Chandra Sarkar who had come to the spot to probe the allegations.

On being informed, police reached the school and brought the situation under control. Later in the day, BEO Sarkar suspended headmaster of the school Noni Gopal Biswas for negligence in duty.

IIC of Kundei police station Nrusingha Brahma said so far, no FIR has been filed in connection with the incident. However, police are keeping a close watch on the situation which continues to remain tense in the region.