Visually-challenged teacher cracks Odisha Civil Services exam

JAJPUR: Mahesh Panda, a 32-year-old visually-challenged teacher, cracked the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2023 the results of which were declared on Friday.

A resident of Bada Biruhan village under Korei block of Jajpur district, Mahesh secured 300th rank in the examination. It was his third attempt. He has been working as an Odia teacher at Adarsha Vidyalaya in Kuleilo at Athagarh in Cuttack district since 2016.

Youngest among five siblings, Mahesh had blindness from a young age. His father Laxmi Narayan sustained his seven-member family on farming but his son’s blindness left him a worried man. Despite best treatments and visits to several eye hospitals in the state, doctors could not restore Mahesh’s vision.

However, Mahesh did not give up. He completed his high school from the School for the Blind at Nuapada in Cuttack through the Braille system in 2009. He graduated from Ravenshaw University and pursued a B.Ed from Central University at Koraput. Later, he did his post graduation in Odia from Utkal University.