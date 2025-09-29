Cuttack kickstarts Puja celebrations with pomp, gaiety

CUTTACK: The wait for Durga Puja is finally over and the Millennium City on Sunday began its celebrations for the five-day-long festival with traditional pomp and gaiety.

The entire city has been dressed like a bride with over 176 pandals ready to welcome revellers with their unique themes, magnificent idols of the Mother Goddess and intricate silver filigree tableaux. Roads, lanes and bylanes, meanwhile, could be seen dotted with vibrant lights and theme-based welcome arches.

While Goddess Durga is being worshipped at around 103 pandals, idols of other deities like Hara-Parvati, Lord Shiva annihilating demon Jalandhara have been consecrated at the remaining ones. Adhering to the usual tradition, the idol of Bharat Mata is being worshipped at the Bakharabad puja pandal.

Around 34 puja committees have showcased the city’s famous silver filigree work through their Chandi Medhas (silver tableaux) while a 15 puja committees have used gold ornaments to decorate the Mother Goddess and the other deities.

Among the new ones to have made entry into the elite Chandi Medha club this year are the Maa Mangala puja committee, Gopaljew Lane, Matha Sahi and Jobra Durga Mandir Parichalana committee. The Bamphi Sahi Madan Mohan puja committee worshipping Hara-Parbati has come up with a brass tableau this year, taking the total brass-made backdrops in the city to three.