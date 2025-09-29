Death of couple in road mishap sparks tension in Odisha's Bargarh

BARGARH: Tension gripped Bargarh town on Sunday afternoon after a tragic road mishap near Gurudwara Chowk claimed the lives of a couple and left their two kids grievously injured.

The deceased were identified as Harekrushna Dunguri (37) and his wife Kuntala Dunguri (35) of Ambabhona block.

Sources said the couple, along with their two minor sons, was travelling on a scooter towards Sambalpur. Kuntala was riding the two-wheeler. At around 4 pm, a tipper truck en route to Bargarh railway station from Sambalpur rammed into their scooter at Gurudwara Chowk.

While Harekrushna and Kuntala were killed on the spot, their sons, aged 11 and nine years, sustained grievous injuries. The minors were rushed to the nearby old district headquarters hospital, Bargarh for treatment.