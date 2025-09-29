Family of main accused in Mamita Meher’s murder case meets Odisha CM Majhi, seeks justice

BHUBANESWAR: The wife and daughter of Gobinda Sahu, the main accused in the murder of school teacher Mamita Meher, met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at his official residence on Sunday and demanded a CBI probe into the alleged suicide of Sahu in Kantabanji sub-jail in December 2022.

Sahu’s wife, Sushama Sahu and their daughter Lipika Sahu submitted a memorandum expressing doubt over Sahu’s suicide in jail. They demanded that the case be reopened for a fresh investigation.

Sahu’s family was accompanied by the former leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and senior BJP leader Pradipta Kumar Nayak. Talking to TNIE, Nayak said that the Chief Minister assured them that justice will soon be served in the case.

Lipika told mediapersons after the meeting, “The person who killed Mamita has also killed her father. My father was made a scapegoat. He did not die by suicide.”

Mamita was a teacher at the Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling in Kalahandi district. She had gone missing on October 8, 2021, and her body parts were traced on October 19, buried in an under-construction stadium, which was owned by the same institution where Mamita worked. Sahu was arrested in connection with the murder. He had escaped from Titlagarh jail on October 17 and was nabbed by police again on October 19.